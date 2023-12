December 27, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

Chief Minister M.K Stalin inaugurated the Adidravidar Welfare Hostel through video conferencing in Dharmapuri on Wednesday. The hostel, constructed at a cost of ₹6.46 crore, is a 400-bed facility with 28 rooms and a canteen and can accommodate 200 students at a time. The opening was part of a state-wide inauguration of completed projects under the Adidravidar Welfare Department at a cumulative cost of Rs.171 crore.