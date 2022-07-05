Adi Dravidar families in Krishnagiri face eviction from patta land

Residents of Kothapetta Adidravidar colony facing eviction held a hearing with Krishnagiri MP A. Chellakumar on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

Over 279 Adi Dravidar families with government issued free house plot pattas face eviction over court order dubbing their dwelling units as encroachment here in Venkatapuram panchayat in Krishnagiri. In a grievance hearing with Krishnagiri MP A.Chellakumar, the residents appealed for government intervention.

The 279 families of Venkatapuram panchayat near Pazhayapettai received notices from the revenue authorities pasted on their doors demanding that they move out in a fortnight. The notices were in compliance with the Court order directing the “removal of encroachments” over a litigation filed by the land owners, from whom the land was acquired, says Arumuga Subramaniam, ex-panchayat president of Venkatapuram panchayat on behalf of the affected families.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr.Subramaniam said over 279 Adidravidar families were issued free pattas on nine acres in 1995. The land parcel was on the outskirts of the town as it existed then. The beneficiaries were cobblers, wage labourers, stone breakers with no means to construct units immediately, and also because there was no infrastructure including road, water or electricity connections.

However, the landowners, from whom the land was acquired contested the quantum of compensation and filed a case. After the government deposited the compensation amount in the court in 1995, the landowners had collected the compensation from the court, says Subramaniam, a claim The Hindu was yet to verify by perusing the records, when accessed.

Yet, the landowners, had moved the court in 2012 asking for revoking the acquisition and return of the lands after the land value had inflated with government buildings in the vicinity, alleges Mr.Subramaniam.

The land also abuts all the land acquired for the present Collectorate, taluk office, Regional Transport Officer, Office of Deputy Director of Health among others. It is unclear, if the ruling would apply for the Collectorate campus as well.

The residents, earlier, airing their grievances to Dr.Chellakumar, called for government intervention.

Speaking to The Hindu, Dr.Chellakumar said, it was unclear how lands, where pattas were issued by the government could be revoked and their dwelling be dubbed as encroachments. “By that logic, all the government buildings, including the court complex and the collectorate can be contested by the landowners post facto. Equality before law means the poor get a fair treatment before the law, ,” Dr.Chellakumar said. This will lend a precedent, he said.

The Hindu contacted Collector V.Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy on the facts of the case. However, Dr. Reddy replied that the eviction of “encroachments’ was in compliance with the orders of the Court. When asked, how “lands that were issued pattas by the government for the poor Adidravidars” can be deemed as “encroachment,” the Collector refused to respond, stating the “the matter was sub-judice”.