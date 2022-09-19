Adi Dravidar residents demand right to passage over encroachments

Special Correspondent KRISHNAGIRI
September 19, 2022 18:02 IST

Residents of Adi Dravidar colony in Bodichipalli panchayat in Kelamangalam at the Collectorate in Krishnagiri on Monday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

Adi Dravidar residents of Bodichipalli panchayat near Kelamangalam here are fighting for the right to passage, contesting encroachments blocking their only road here.

On Monday, students in school uniforms arrived at the Collectorate to draw the attention of the Collector to their long-pending demand. According to the protesters, the Adi Dravidar colony residents of Bodichipalli panchayat were denied road facility as the existing road was encroached upon by private persons. As a result, the residents were pushed to use a dirt track along the foothills, posing hardships to students and the elderly.

The colony, according to the protesters, had over 60 houses and over 300 residents. The issue was raised several times before, but there was no solution by the authorities, according to the residents. Three years ago, officials from the taluk office had measured the road and promised to remove the encroachments. However, nothing had been so far, the protesters alleged.

Special Tahsildar, Social Welfare Scheme, Adi Dravidar Welfare Officer and the Personal Assistant (General) to the Collector held talks with the residents. Finally, an assurance was given that the encroachments would be removed immediately.

