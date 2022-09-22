Adi Dravidar Colony residents stage road roko demanding basic amenities

N. Sai Charan COIMBATORE
September 22, 2022 18:34 IST

Hundreds of residents from the Adi Dravidar Colony in Peelamedu here staged a road roko on Pioneer Mill Road on Thursday demanding basic amenities in their locality.

More than 5,000 people, who were working as daily wage labourers, had been struggling because of the non-availability of proper toilet facilities in the area. The storm water drains were not cleaned properly because of which an unsanitary environment prevailed in the area, said a resident of the Colony.

The residents also demanded land patta for construction of concrete houses. The Coimbatore South Tahsildar held talks with them to give up the protest and promised to take action.

The area lies in Ward 26 of the North Zone of the Coimbatore Corporation. Ward Councillor Chithra Velliangiri said the long-pending issue of not having proper toilet facilities had been brought to the attention of the officials. Accordingly, officials from the North Zone and Corporation Town Planning Department planned to conduct an inspection to find a place to construct toilets.

