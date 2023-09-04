September 04, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The district administration on Monday placed under suspension the hostel warden of the Government Adi Dravidar Welfare Higher Secondary School at Kadamparai in Thondamuthur, Coimbatore district, following allegations by students of food poisoning and sexual harassment.

Of the 34 boys staying in the hostel, five were rushed to the Pollachi Government Hospital on Saturday (September 2) night for alleged food poisoning. On Monday, the schoolchildren and their parents staged a protest in front of the school.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) Scheduled Caste Wing Chairman M.P. Ranjan Kumar said he inspected the hostel on Monday after he was alerted on the incident by a local party member. He alleged that students told him that the warden, Palanisamy, would sexually harass the boys every day.

“Palanisamy would beat the students with wooden logs if they disobeyed him. When the students complain about food, he would ask them to get used to it. Students told me that food was prepared in unhygienic conditions. Many students complained that the warden would sexually harass them,” Mr. Kumar told The Hindu.

Mr. Kumar said that later in the day, the District Collector had sent a team comprising police personnel and members from the Child Protection Committee and the Adi Dravidar Welfare Board for inquiry.

Special Deputy Collector (Social Security Scheme) and District Adi Dravidar Welfare Officer (in-charge) Suresh said that after investigation, the District Collector was informed of the findings and Palanisamy was suspended. “The team had recommended the State Adi Dravidar Committee to take departmental action. A new warden, Thirumoorthy, has taken charge,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kumar said that he had written to the police to file a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 against the warden.

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati said that on September 2, there was an incident of mild food poisoning attributed to the children having food from outside. “Today [September 4], we received complaints of misbehaviour and mismanagement. Prima facie it was felt the warden was mismanaging the hostel. Regarding the other allegation, we will inquire in detail and take disciplinary action against the warden,” he said.

Sources connected to the school administration claimed, “Palanisamy has been working here for over two years. We had warned the warden against his actions after students had complained to the administration and teachers regarding the food 15 days ago. There is an internal committee in the school for students and a complaint box on the premises. The box is checked every week. But, there seems to have been no such complaints in it.”

Mr. Pati added that the administration would look into why the students’ feedback on the claims was not received during the regular inspections by officials. “It could be because the inspection may have taken place in the presence of the warden or students were unable to express such complaints. Going forward, we will look into measures where independent feedback could be obtained from the students in the absence of the warden,” he said.