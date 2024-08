In view of Adi Amavasya, TNSTC Coimbatore Ltd., will operate special services to prominent destinations from August 2 to 4.

An additional 60 buses will be utilised for special services to Madurai, Rameshwaram, Theni, Tiruchi, Salem and other destinations, a press release issued by TNSTC, Coimbatore said.

