Adhere to COVID-19 safety norms, traders told

Corpn. Commissioners inspect markets in Coimbatore and Tiruppur

Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara on Tuesday asked traders in the MGR Wholesale Vegetable Market and Anna Retail Vegetable Market here to adhere to COVID-19 safety norms and ensure that all those who worked at the market were vaccinated, said a release from the civic body.

He visited the waste collection system in R.S. Puram. The Commissioner also visited the site on D.B. Road where the Corporation was building a multi-level car parking structure.

In Tiruppur, Corporation Commissioner Kranti Kumar Pati inspected the fish market at Valipalayam and vegetable market at Thennampalayam. He said that those residing in the Corporation limits may contact the officials through social media platforms and register their grievances. The official accounts of Tiruppur Corporation are www.facebook.com/

tirupurcorp/ (Facebook), www.twitter.com/

tiruppurcorp (Twitter) and www.instagram.com/

tiruppurcorp (Instagram). For COVID-19 related queries, residents of Tiruppur Corporation can contact the control room at 0421-2237852.