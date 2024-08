Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Davidson Devasirvatham, visited the Salem City Police Commissioner’s office on Thursday. The ADGP had a meeting with Salem City Police Commissioner Praveen Kumar Abhinapu, Deputy Commissioner Brindha, and Assistant Commissioners regarding the law and order situation in the city. The ADGP instructed the officials to close the pending cases soon, take stern action to prevent crime incidents, increase night patrolling, and arrest history sheeters.

