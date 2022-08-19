ADGP holds meeting in Coimbatore in view of Vinayaka Chaturthi

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) P. Thamarai Kannan on Thursday held a meeting with senior officials of the Coimbatore City Police in view of Vinayaka Chaturthi.

The ADGP instructed officials to strengthen security arrangements in the city and to use drones equipped with cameras for surveillance when processions take place. He advised officials to fix surveillance cameras on procession routes.

Mr. Kannan told officials to maintain a good rapport with the public for a peaceful conduct of celebrations. Ahead of the installation of Ganesha idols and processions in the city, officials should hold meetings with the organisers.

The police will step up security measures as various organisations are planning for grand celebrations as the festival is arriving after the peak period of the COVID-19 pandemic. The ADGP also held a meeting with police officers of the West Zone.