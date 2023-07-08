HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ADGP conducts review meeting with four district SPs in Salem

July 08, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
Additional Director Genera of Police, Law and Order, A. Arun paying respects to the portrait of Coimbatore Range DIG Vijayakumar at the Salem Commissioner’s office on Saturday.

Additional Director Genera of Police, Law and Order, A. Arun paying respects to the portrait of Coimbatore Range DIG Vijayakumar at the Salem Commissioner’s office on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, A. Arun conducted a meeting with four district Superintendents of Police (SPs) of Salem Range on Saturday.

The ADGP visited the City Police Commissioner’s office at Linemedu and paid respects to the portrait of Coimbatore Range Deputy Inspector General of Police C. Vijayakumar, who ended his life on Friday.

Later, the ADGP conducted a meeting with City Police Commissioner B. Vijayakumari, Salem Range DIG S. Rajeswari, Deputy Commissioner of Police S.P. Lavanya, and SPs R. Sivakumar (Salem), N. Stephen Jesubatham (Dharmapuri), Saroj Kumar Thakur (Krishnagiri), and S. Rajesh Kannan (Namakkal).

Police sources said that the ADGP discussed the law and order situation in the city and districts. He advised the officers to work with a peaceful mind and also asked higher officers to address the grievances of the personnel.

Ms. Vijayakumari inspected the police vehicles as part of the annual vehicle inspection at the Armed Reserve Ground near the Commissioner’s office..

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.