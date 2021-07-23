Adequate stock of fertilizers in district: Collector

ERODE

23 July 2021 23:35 IST

District Collector H. Krishnanunni has said that adequate stock of fertilizers and agri inputs are available in the district for the current cultivation.

The monthly farmers’ grievance day redressal meeting was held through video conferencing in which members of farmers association in 13 taluks took part. The Collector who presided over the meeting told farmers and representatives of farmers associations that the district had, so far, received 326.98 mm rainfall against the annual average of 720.48 mm. He said that water level at Bhavanisagar dam stood at 97.12 feet while the water storage was 26.533 tmc.

Mr. Krishnanunni said that till July this year, agri crops were cultivated in 12,721 hectares while horticulture crops were cultivated in 14,247 hectare. A total of 62 tonnes of paddy seeds, one tonne of small millets, seven tonnes of lentils and 52 tonnes of oil seeds were distributed to the farmers.

Fertilizers distributed to farmers were 8,909 tonne urea, 3,448 tonne Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP), 4,288 tonne potash, 8,399 tonne complex and 2,670 tonne mixed fertilizer were distributed to the farmers. “Sufficient stock of fertilizers and agri inputs are available”, he added. The Collector said that officials have been asked to inspect the paddy crops in Thadapalli-Arakankottai ayacut areas as there are chances of crop infection.

District Revenue Officer Murugesan, Joint Director of Agriculture Chinnasamy and other officials participated in the video conference.