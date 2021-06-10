‘Adequate oxygen available in hospitals’

Erode

10 June 2021 22:05 IST

With 14.25 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen utilised everyday in the district, adequate stock of oxygen is available in government and private hospitals here.

Sources in the Department of Public Health and Preventive Medicine said that the total storage capacity of oxygen is 43.75 tonnes and about 27.75 tonnes is available as stock. While the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital (GEMCH) at Perundurai could store 20 tonnes, all the government hospitals could store 2.5 tonnes, private hospitals 10.25 tonnes and industries could store 11 tonnes. About seven tonnes of liquid oxygen is utilised every day at GEMCH and the current storage is eight tonnes.

Availability of oxygen concentrators is also adequate to meet the present demand in the district.

As of Wednesday, a total of 70,888 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the district with 56,695 discharges, 469 deaths while 13,724 patients continue to be under treatment. The positivity rate stood at 12.3% in the district. Of the total 2,019 COVID-19 beds available in government hospitals in the district, 345 beds, including 200-oxygen supported beds at GEMCH, were vacant while of the 2,975 beds in private hospitals, 747 beds were vacant. Of the total 5,611 beds in the 31 Covid Care Centres, 2,279 beds were vacant, including 30 oxygen-supported beds.