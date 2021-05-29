Coimbatore

Additional vegetable wagons to ensure supplies during lockdown

The district administration has released the contact numbers of vegetable and provisions wagons to meet the demand for supplies during the lockdown.

According to Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy, permission has been granted for 90 vegetable wagons, 15 fruit wagons and 14 wagons for selling groceries at the door-step in Hosur corporation limits.

Similarly in Krishnagiri and its surrounding town panchayats, permission has been granted for 59 mini vegetable wagons, and 20 fruit carts. With the extension of the lockdown, the administration has urged the coordination of the local bodies for the distribution of essential commodities.

