Additional train services sought

Members of Pollachi Train Passengers Welfare Association on Saturday petitioned Madathukulam MLA C. Mahendran demanding the operation of additional trains via Madathukulam and Udumalpet in Tiruppur district.

In the petition, association secretary B. Mohanraj said the broad gauge railway line from Coimbatore to Madurai via Madathukulam is an important rail link that connects the western region of the State such as Coimbatore and Pollachi with the southern districts namely Madurai, Rameswaram and Thoothukudi.

All the trains that were operated from Coimbatore on the railway line to Rameswaram, Thoothukudi and Madurai during the metre gauge era, and discontinued following the broad gauge conversion, must be restored. Stoppages for these train must be provided at Madathukulam Junction, the petition demanded. Other demands were transferring Kinathukadavu-Pollachi railway section from Palakkad Division to Madurai Division and operation of MEMU electric trains connecting Dindigul, Palani, Madathukulam, Udumalpet, Pollachi, Coimbatore and Mettupalayam.

The association had earlier petitioned Tiruppur MP K. Subbarayan appealing for the operation of MEMU passenger train services between Pollachi to Erode and Salem via Coimbatore and Tiruppur and a dedicated overnight express train service between Pollachi and Chennai via Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem and Katpadi Junctions.


