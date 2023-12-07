Additional train service between Coimbatore and Pollachi soon

December 07, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - COIMBATORE

An additional train service will soon start running on the Coimbatore - Pollachi - Coimbatore section soon.

Railway Board, in a communication, said an additional unreserved special train would depart from Coimbatore at 5.20 a.m. and will run through Podanur and Kinathukkadavu and reach Pollachi at 6.25 a.m. In the return direction, the train will depart from Pollachi at 8.55 p.m. and reach Coimbatore at 10 p.m.

Similarly, the Railway Board has also ordered integration of 22667/22668 Nagercoil - Coimbatore - Nagercoil Super Fast Express with 16615/16616 Mannargudi - Coimbatore Express and 06419/06420 Coimbatore Pollachi Express.

In addition, the 22665/22666 Uday Express between KSR Bengaluru and Coimbatore will not run on Tuesdays instead of the present no service on Wednesdays.

