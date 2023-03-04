Additional stoppage for Tirunelveli-Mettupalayam weekly special train at Kinathukadavu station

March 04, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The weekly summer special trains between Tirunelveli Junction and Mettupalayam will be provided with additional stoppage at Kinathukadavu railway station from April to June.

Train No. 06030 Tirunelveli Junction – Mettupalayam weekly special (on Thursdays) will be provided with the additional stoppage at Kinathukadavu from April 4 to June 29.

The train will arrive in and depart from Pollachi Junction at 4.45 a.m. and 4.47 a.m. respectively, and at Kinathukadavu at 5.09 a.m. and 5.10 a.m. respectively, a Southern Railway press release said.

Train No. 06029 Mettupalayam - Tirunelveli Junction weekly special (on Fridays) will have stoppages at the two stations from April 7 to June 30 as follows: at Kinathukadavu at 9.17 p.m. and 9.18 p.m. and at Pollachi Junction at 10.03 p.m. and 10.05 p.m., the press release said.

