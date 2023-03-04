ADVERTISEMENT

Additional stoppage for Tirunelveli-Mettupalayam weekly special train at Kinathukadavu station

March 04, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The weekly summer special trains between Tirunelveli Junction and Mettupalayam will be provided with additional stoppage at Kinathukadavu railway station from April to June.

Train No. 06030 Tirunelveli Junction – Mettupalayam weekly special (on Thursdays) will be provided with the additional stoppage at Kinathukadavu from April 4 to June 29.

The train will arrive in and depart from Pollachi Junction at 4.45 a.m. and 4.47 a.m. respectively, and at Kinathukadavu at 5.09 a.m. and 5.10 a.m. respectively, a Southern Railway press release said.

Train No. 06029 Mettupalayam - Tirunelveli Junction weekly special (on Fridays) will have stoppages at the two stations from April 7 to June 30 as follows: at Kinathukadavu at 9.17 p.m. and 9.18 p.m. and at Pollachi Junction at 10.03 p.m. and 10.05 p.m., the press release said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US