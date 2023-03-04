HamberMenu
Additional stoppage for Tirunelveli-Mettupalayam weekly special train at Kinathukadavu station

March 04, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The weekly summer special trains between Tirunelveli Junction and Mettupalayam will be provided with additional stoppage at Kinathukadavu railway station from April to June.

Train No. 06030 Tirunelveli Junction – Mettupalayam weekly special (on Thursdays) will be provided with the additional stoppage at Kinathukadavu from April 4 to June 29.

The train will arrive in and depart from Pollachi Junction at 4.45 a.m. and 4.47 a.m. respectively, and at Kinathukadavu at 5.09 a.m. and 5.10 a.m. respectively, a Southern Railway press release said.

Train No. 06029 Mettupalayam - Tirunelveli Junction weekly special (on Fridays) will have stoppages at the two stations from April 7 to June 30 as follows: at Kinathukadavu at 9.17 p.m. and 9.18 p.m. and at Pollachi Junction at 10.03 p.m. and 10.05 p.m., the press release said.

