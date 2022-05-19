Additional special trains to be operated on NMR routes 

(Staff Reporter)

Summer special trains are to be operated along the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) line to meet tourist demand starting from Saturday.

In a press release,

starting from May 21, a special train service between Mettupalayam and Udhagamandalam will be operational every Saturday till July 16. The train will leave Mettupalayam at 9.10 a.m and reach Udhagamandalam at 2.25 p.m. Similarly, an additional special train service will be operational every Friday starting from May 27. The service will be operational till July 22. The special summer train will leave Udhagamandalam at 11.25 a.m and reach Mettupalayam at 4.20 p.m.

Three round trip joy ride trains will also be operated between Udhagamandalam, Ketti and back to Udhagamandalam on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday each week starting from May 22 and extending till July 21. The three joy ride trains will depart from Udhagamandalam station at 9.40 a.m, 11.30 a.m and 3 p.m, with each trip being around 90 minutes long.