Additional rice for PDS card holders

Coimbatore

17 May 2020 22:36 IST

Public distribution system card holders will get additional rice under the Central gvernment’s Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojna, as a part of its efforts to mitigate the impact of the lockdown, says a release from the district administration.

The additional allocation of rice will be in addition to the usual quota of rice the State government gives to priority household cards, non-priority household cards, State Special Rice cards and Antyodaya Anna Yojna cards.

The additional allotment will be five kg rice per person in the priority household cards, a maximum for 20kg rice for each non-priority household cards, and for Antyodaya Anna Yojna cards, the additional allotment will be five kg per person, the release also says.

Advertising

Advertising

This district administration will give the additional allotment along with the goods for the month of May. And, to create awareness among the beneficiary card holders, it has asked officials concerned to place the information on boards in front of all fair price shops.

The release also warns shop keepers of severe action if they are found indulging in malpractices.