Coimbatore

Additional rice for PDS card holders

Public distribution system card holders will get additional rice under the Central gvernment’s Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojna, as a part of its efforts to mitigate the impact of the lockdown, says a release from the district administration.

The additional allocation of rice will be in addition to the usual quota of rice the State government gives to priority household cards, non-priority household cards, State Special Rice cards and Antyodaya Anna Yojna cards.

The additional allotment will be five kg rice per person in the priority household cards, a maximum for 20kg rice for each non-priority household cards, and for Antyodaya Anna Yojna cards, the additional allotment will be five kg per person, the release also says.

This district administration will give the additional allotment along with the goods for the month of May. And, to create awareness among the beneficiary card holders, it has asked officials concerned to place the information on boards in front of all fair price shops.

The release also warns shop keepers of severe action if they are found indulging in malpractices.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 17, 2020 11:38:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/additional-rice-for-pds-card-holders/article31609409.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY