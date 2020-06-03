Additional refund counters at seven railway stations from today

Erode

03 June 2020 22:20 IST

Additional refund counters would function at seven railway stations of Salem Railway Division from Thursday.

According to a release the counters will function from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day and persons would be allowed for cancellation of their tickets after getting the tokens from Chief Reservation Supervisor of stations concerned. Tokens for the day would be issued from 8 a.m. onwards of the day.

The refund counters would function at stations of Udagamandalam, Coonoor, Mettupalayam, Coimbatore North, Podanur Junction, Salem Town and Tiruppatur. The release said that fresh booking of tickets for the newly introduced special train in the State would also be done across the counters. In order to maintain personal distancing, passengers are requested to book tickets through the portal www.irctc.co.in

The release said that refund would be given for trains cancelled after March 22 and tickets purchased through online mode in the website. Also, for counter tickets, 100% refund would be made available for all the cancelled trains’ up to 180 days from the date of journey.