Coimbatore

Additional refund counters at seven railway stations from today

Additional refund counters would function at seven railway stations of Salem Railway Division from Thursday.

According to a release the counters will function from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day and persons would be allowed for cancellation of their tickets after getting the tokens from Chief Reservation Supervisor of stations concerned. Tokens for the day would be issued from 8 a.m. onwards of the day.

The refund counters would function at stations of Udagamandalam, Coonoor, Mettupalayam, Coimbatore North, Podanur Junction, Salem Town and Tiruppatur. The release said that fresh booking of tickets for the newly introduced special train in the State would also be done across the counters. In order to maintain personal distancing, passengers are requested to book tickets through the portal www.irctc.co.in

The release said that refund would be given for trains cancelled after March 22 and tickets purchased through online mode in the website. Also, for counter tickets, 100% refund would be made available for all the cancelled trains’ up to 180 days from the date of journey.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 3, 2020 10:22:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/additional-refund-counters-at-seven-railway-stations-from-today/article31742067.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY