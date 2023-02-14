Additional numbers to lodge election-related complaints

February 14, 2023 05:34 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST

In addition to the toll free number announced earlier for the public to lodge election-related complaints, two more numbers were active and the public can lodge complaints of violation of the model code of conduct (MCC).

A release from the Returning Officer for the constituency and Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar said members of the public and electors can lodge complaints at 1800 425 94890. Also, they can lodge complaints at 0424-3500853 and 0424-3500854. He said that the control room was established at the Corporation’s Central Office to receive complaints related to violations during the conduct of byelection to the Erode (East) Assembly constituency for which polling is scheduled on February 27.

Officials would conduct inquiries into the complaints received, and action would be taken. The control room functions round-the-clock, the release added.