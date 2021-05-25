Additional milk being procured from dairy farmers: Minister

Tiruppur

25 May 2021 22:30 IST

To ensure that dairy farmers are not adversely impacted by the total lockdown, the State government has started procuring nearly two lakh litres of additional milk per day, said Minister for Milk and Dairy Development S.M. Nasar on Tuesday.

Speaking to mediapersons following inspection of Aavin outlets in Tiruppur, he said the sales of milk through Aavin had increased in the State amid the lockdown. Noting that Aavin recently cancelled contracts with 11 franchises in Chennai that allegedly sold its milk and milk-based products over the maximum retail price, Mr. Nasar said action would be initiated against outlets for such violations.

In Tiruppur district, nearly 2.3 lakh litres of milk was being procured every day from the dairy farmers in 441 milk cooperative societies functioning under the Tiruppur District Cooperative Milk Producers Union, a release said.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Nasar, along with Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan and Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan, inspected the milk cooler at Sankarandampalayam near Dharapuram and Aavin retail outlets in Tiruppur Corporation limits.

Special Correspondent from Coimbatore adds

The Minister visited Aavin milk booths, parlour, and milk plants in Coimbatore and interacted with customers. He visited the booths in RS Puram, Pappanaikenpalayam, Gandhipuram, Telugupalayam, and Lakshmi Mills.

He told presspersons that ministers, elected representatives, and officials were ensuring that the public were able to get the essential needs such as milk and vegetables without any problem during the lockdown.

According to a release, Coimbatore district currently has about 15,000 Aavin card holders and those who want to get a card can do so by logging on to www.aavincoimbatore. com

Those who want to buy Aavin milk in bulk for functions get reduction in prices and the milk cans will be delivered at the door step of the customers. Aavin Coimbatore procures 1.78 lakh litres of milk a day through 349 societies and sells nearly 1.65 lakh litres of milk a day. It has appointed officials to ensure that the public get the milk packets without any hassle during the lockdown.