HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Additional machinery for edible-oil extraction installed in Coimbatore Central Prison

June 11, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Additional machinery for scaling up production of cooking oil manufactured by inmates have been installed in the Coimbatore Central Prison.

Deputy Inspector General of Prisons, Coimbatore Range, G. Shanmugasundaram, and Superintendent of Prisons M. Urmila initiated the production activity on Friday, utilising two sets of oil-extraction machinery worth ₹ 17 lakh.

The initiative was carried out under the directions of Director General of Police, Prisons and Correctional Services, Amaraesh Pujari.

As part of the reformation process, inmates of the Central Prison are engaged in education, yoga, meditation and skill training in manufacturing various products to equip them with the capability for income generation.

The bedspreads, towels, handkerchief, floor mats, soap oil, soap, gingelly oil, coconut oil, ground nut oil, incense sticks, phenyl, bakery products, jute bags, pickles, and other products are being sold through the Freedom Prison Bazaar outside the main entrance of the Central Prison.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.