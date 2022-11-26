Additional funds to be obtained for renovation works at tribal museum: Minister

November 26, 2022 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - ERODE

Steps would be taken to get additional funds for laying footpaths and carry out renovation works at the “Tribal Eco Cultural Village – A living museum”, at Karachikorai village in Bhavanisagar Forest Range of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), said Forest Minister K. Ramachandran here on Saturday.

The Minister along with District Collector H. Krishnanunni, Chief Conservator of Forests and Field Director (in-charge) of STR, S. Ramasubramanian, District Forest Officers Devendra Kumar Meena (Hasanur) and Kiruba Shankar (Sathyamangalam) inspected the museum established at ₹7 crore.

Addressing the media, Mr. Ramachandran said that this is the first museum in the State that explains the lifestyle of ethnic tribes and their forest and wildlife compatible livelihood. The museum has been established on a 20-acre land.

“We have received proposals for carrying out works to the tune of ₹2 crore and announcement is likely in the coming budget”, he added.

To a question that non-tribal anti-poaching watchers (AWPs) are not given promotions, the Minister said that all eligible AWPs who had completed 10 years were given promotion. He added that the monthly salary of AWPs that was ₹6,000 during the AIADMK rule was increased to ₹12,500 now and discussions are on to increase it to ₹15,000.

The Minister said that all the District Forest Officers were asked to submit proposals regarding requirement of vehicles, equipment and staff and added that 12 earthmovers would be given to the forest conservation divisions in the State to dig elephant-proof trenches, wherever required.

To a question on relocation of people from Thengumarahada village, the Minister said that workers, who have settled there have agreed to move if they are provided ₹15 lakh per family. “The process was initiated based on the Madras High Court order”, he added.

The Minister distributed revolving funds to 10 members of village forest committee of Anilnatham village and also flagged off two vehicles for eco-tourism development in Hasanur Forest Division.