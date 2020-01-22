Additional fund sought for proposed kraal at Chadivayal elephant camp

Coimbatore Forest Division has sought additional funds for the proposed construction of a kraal (wooden enclosure) at Chadivayal elephant camp near Pooluvapatti, said a senior official from the Forest Department.

An additional sum of ₹ 15 lakh was sought as the forest division found the initial sum released by the Finance Department was inadequate, said the official.

According to Debasis Jana, Additional Principal Conservator of Forests, (Chief Conservator of Forests, Coimbatore Circle), at least ₹ 25 lakh is required for the construction of a kraal.

He said that a proposal was already sent to senior officials of the Forest Department which forwarded it to the Finance Department. The forest division was yet to get a communication on the allocation of additional funds, he said.

According to him, best quality log is required for the construction of the kraal.

In October 2018, forest department officials had said that ₹ 10 lakh was released under the ‘Project Elephant’ scheme for the construction of a kraal at the Chadivayal elephant camp.

The construction of a kraal was proposed by Coimbatore forest division as it does not have the facility for the rescue and rehabilitation of wild elephants in Coimbatore. Currently, the forest division is depending on the kraal at Ulandy Forest Range in Anamalai Tiger Reserve and Theppakkadu in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in the Nilgiris district.