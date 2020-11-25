Coimbatore

Additional EVMs brought to Salem

Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) required for the 2021 Assembly elections were brought to Salem from Perambalur district here on Wednesday.

According to the election officials, the district has 3,277 polling stations and requires 4,424 ballot units, 4,424 control units and 4,752 VVPAT machines.

The district has only 7,303 ballot units, 4,007 control units and 4,121 VVPAT machines, and hence 420 control units and 630 VVPAT machines were brought from Perambalur. The first-level checking of the machines will begin in December.

