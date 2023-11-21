Additional entrance to North Coimbatore Station expected to scale up passenger patronage significantly

November 21, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The travelling public believe that an entrance from the Mettupalayam Road to the Coimbatore North Railway Station will push up patronage and also pave way for consideration of stoppages by the Railway Board.

Earlier this year, Darshana Jardosh, Minister of State for Railways and Textiles, promised after an inspection of the station that the demand of the rail passengers for stoppage of express trains at Coimbatore North Railway Station will be fulfilled after completion of the works under the Amrit Bharat Station Development Scheme.

The works initiated under the scheme at ₹11.5 crore would improve facilities in the station.

The Railways has categorised the station, which has double electric line, as a Junction since the track to Mettupalayam branches off from there. However, there is no originating or terminating station, so far.

According to Railway sources, platform extension work will be carried out shortly for stoppage of express trains, in keeping with the Centre’s policy to develop additional stations in main cities to ease pressure at the main junctions.

Rail user associations have, for long, demanded shifting of the goods shed from there to Irugur or Peelamedu.

According to J. Sathish, former member of Divisional Railway Users’ Consultative Committee and Director, Kongu Global Forum, there was sufficient scope for resizing the existing platforms for creation of four platforms at the station and making it a terminating point.

Coimbatore MP P.R. Natarajan has been emphasising on stoppage of at least the halting trains at Coimbatore North so as to control crowding at the Coimbatore Junction.

An entrance on the Mettupalayam road will be quite useful for the travelling public as the need to cross the track to get to the entrance will be obviated, M. Jayakumar, co-ordinator, Namma Mettupalayam Social Welfare Organisation, said.