Additional common kitchen started in Coimbatore after launch of second phase of breakfast scheme

March 16, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - COIMBATORE

With the launch of the second phase of the Chief Minister’s Free Breakfast Scheme from the start of this month, there are now two common kitchens in the corporation limits. Earlier, there was one common kitchen.

Common kitchens are now functioning at R.S. Puram and Kannampalayam from where food is being supplied to the corporation schools brought under the scheme.

A total of 10 vans are being utilised to distribute the food to 121 schools.

As for the schools in Madukkarai and Mettupalayam municipalities, the work has been entrusted to women’s self-help groups.

There is no word yet from the government on involving employees of the noon-meal scheme in the free breakfast scheme, a senior official said.

Higher-level officials of the noon meal department are, nevertheless, required to monitor the functioning of the free breakfast scheme, undertake inspection of the common kitchen sheds, and prepare periodic reports on the progress of the scheme, it is learnt.

In the corporation limit, there are now 121 schools benefitting from the morning scheme. In the rural areas, there are 11 schools in Mettupalayam block and four in Madukkarai block where there are nodal officers appointed by the Social Welfare Board to supervise the scheme, official sources said.

The second phase of the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme took effect in 62 schools, benefitting 8,567 students in the district. They constituted 59 corporation schools with 7,961 students, two schools in Mettupalayam Municipality with 384 students, and one in Madukkarai Municipality with 222 students.

In the first phase, 62 corporation schools with 7,255 students, nine schools in Mettupalayam Municipality with 1,119 students, and three schools in Madukkarai Municipality with 730 students were brought under the scheme.

In Coimbatore district, the CM’s Breakfast Scheme covers 136 schools and 17,671 students.

On their part, the employees of the Noon Meal Department have been emphasising that they be involved in implementing the breakfast scheme citing their classification as ‘part-time permanent employees’ with working hours from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Starting off the work two hours earlier matters little, along with better pay conditions. This would be cost-effective, and the quality will also be ensured,” a functionary of Tamil Nadu Noon Meal Employees’ Association said.