Additional coaches for trains to clear extra rush

Coimbatore

10 January 2022 18:28 IST

Salem Division of the Southern Railway on Monday announced additional coaches for train services to clear rush of passengers.

A press release said that Train No.12084 Coimbatore – Mayiladuthurai Jan Shatabdi Express, which departs from Coimbatore Junction on January 10, 12 and 13, will have two additional second class chair car coaches. Train No. 22668 Coimbatore – Nagercoil Express leaving from Coimbatore on January 12 and 13 and Train No. 22154 Salem – Chennai Egmore Express leaving from Salem Junction on January 16 will have two additional sleeper class coaches each.

Similarly, Train No.12083 Mayiladuthurai – Coimbatore Jan Shatabdi Express departing from Mayiladuthurai on January 10, 12 and 13 will have two additional second class chair car coaches while Train No.22667 Nagercoil – Coimbatore Express leaving Nagercoil on January 13 and 14 and Train No. 22153 Chennai Egmore – Salem Express leaving Chennai Egmore Junction on January 17 will have two additional sleeper class coaches each.

