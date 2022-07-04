Additional bus services will be provided for students: Minister 

Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar on Monday said additional bus services will be provided considering more admissions in government schools and colleges.

The Minister conducted a review meeting with the branch managers coming under the Salem Division of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC).

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Sivasankar said the Salem Division of TNSTC is functioning without loss with adequate bus facilities. “We discussed providing bus services to villages where such services are still unavailable and providing free travel for women in hill areas. After the COVID-19 pandemic, students admitted to government schools are increasing. Following the government’s announcement of monthly assistance to girl students for pursuing higher education, we anticipate more students will enrol in government colleges. Based on the requirement, we will provide adequate bus services,” he said.

Responding to allegations that buses are not stopping for students, Mr. Sivasankar said a Whatsapp group had been created in which school headmasters and TNSTC officials are members. In that group, suggestions will be asked from headmasters about bus facilities needed for students, and action will be taken.

An agreement has been entered with a German bank for buying new buses, and soon a tender will be announced. Additional buses will be provided during the festive season and action will be taken against private buses and omnibuses that collect high fares, he said.

Mr. Sivasankar said that there is no loss in providing free travel for women in government buses. He said that the Chief Minister had provided ₹1,600 crore for the Transport Department. The Minister pointed out that in one year, women made 132 crore free travel..