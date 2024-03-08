Additional bus service flagged off between Anthiyur and Kongadai in Bargur Hills

March 08, 2024 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - ERODE

Fulfilling the long and key demand of the students and people of remote hamlets in the western area of Bargur Hills, Anthiyur MLA A.G. Venkatachalam flagged off a new bus service between Anthiyur and Kongadai here on Friday.

Over 5,200 people reside in 15 hamlets in the western hill area of which many hamlets do not have road connectivity. People and students depend on pickup vans to reach educational institutions, and workplaces and market regularly. This resulted in an increase in dropouts.

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) began operating a bus for the first time in 2019. But, the inconvenient bus timing failed to serve school students who have to cover eight km on foot every day to reach their school at Osur. After the Government Arts and Science College was started in Anthiyur last year, students travel from Kongadai to Anthiyur daily and were demanding another bus service.

Mr. Venkatachalam took up the issue with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Ministers and sought an additional bus. The service was flagged off at Anthiyur bus stand and the MLA travelled in the bus to Kongadai. Mr. Venkatachalam said the priority of the bus service was to serve school and college students.

The MLA said that after roads were laid to connect the main road with the remote hamlets of Tholli, Thammuratti, Thalakarai and Chinna Sengulam, another bus would be inducted to connect the hamlets. “The demand for a library for students to prepare for competitive examinations was also taken up with the Chief Minister,” he said.