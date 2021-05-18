Additional beds to come up in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE

18 May 2021 23:05 IST

Apart from the existing facilities, 1,110 additional beds are coming up in the district to treat COVID-19 patients.

According to a press release from the district administration, COVID-19 patients are treated at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, Government Medical College and ESI Hospital and the government hospitals at Mettupalayam, Pollachi and Madukkarai. They are also admitted to eight COVID Care Centres, including those at Pollachi and Karamadai, 62 private hospitals and 10 hotels that have tie-ups with hospitals.

In addition to these, 1,110 beds are coming up at different centres. About 260 of these are set up by CREDAI and ASCEN.

Advertising

Advertising

Ministers K. Ramachandran and R. Sakkarapani inspected these on Tuesday, the press release said.