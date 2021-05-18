Coimbatore

Additional beds to come up in Coimbatore

Apart from the existing facilities, 1,110 additional beds are coming up in the district to treat COVID-19 patients.

According to a press release from the district administration, COVID-19 patients are treated at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, Government Medical College and ESI Hospital and the government hospitals at Mettupalayam, Pollachi and Madukkarai. They are also admitted to eight COVID Care Centres, including those at Pollachi and Karamadai, 62 private hospitals and 10 hotels that have tie-ups with hospitals.

In addition to these, 1,110 beds are coming up at different centres. About 260 of these are set up by CREDAI and ASCEN.

Ministers K. Ramachandran and R. Sakkarapani inspected these on Tuesday, the press release said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 18, 2021 11:05:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/additional-beds-to-come-up-in-coimbatore/article34590532.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY