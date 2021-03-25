Additional ballot units brought for first level checks

SALEM

25 March 2021 23:19 IST

The district received additional ballot units on Thursday to be used at six Assembly constituencies here following increase in number of candidates in those constituency.

According to officials, 750 additional ballot units were received for the district from Sivagangai to be used at Edappadi, Sankagiri, Salem West, Salem South, Salem North and Veerpandi constituencies as more than 16 candidates are contesting in these constituencies.

There are 2,347 polling booths in these constituencies and 2,819 ballot units including reserve machines are required for the elections.

As many as 5,142 units have been already allotted for the constituencies. Including the additional units, 2,854 ballot units will be allotted for these polling booths.

Collector S.A. Raman along with representatives of recognised political parties reviewed the first level checks being conducted by engineers of BHEL.