Additional A/C coach added to two pairs of trains permanently

SALEM

02 February 2022 18:12 IST

Following train services operated between KSR Bengaluru and Nagercoil and Mangalore Central – Coimbatore will be permanently augmented by one AC 3-tier coach and AC Chair Car coach as detailed below.

A release from Salem Railway Division said thatTrain No.17235 KSR Bengaluru – Nagercoil Junction Daily Express Train and Train No.17236 Nagercoil Junction – KSR Bengaluru Daily Express Train will be permanently augmented by one AC 3-tier Coach from February 2 and February 3 respectively. The revised composition after permanent augmentation is AC 2-tier –2,AC 3-tier –5, Sleeper Class –10, General Second Class –3and luggage-cum-brake van –2coaches.

Train No.22609 Mangalore Central – Coimbatore Junction Daily Express Train and Train No.22610 Coimbatore Junction – Mangalore Central Daily Express Train will be permanently augmented by one AC Chair Car with effect from February 3 and February 4 respectively. The revised composition after permanent augmentation isAC Chair Car –2, Second Class Chair Car –4, General Second Class –14and luggage-cum-brake van –2coaches, the release added.

