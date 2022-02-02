Coimbatore

Additional A/C coach added to two pairs of trains permanently

Following train services operated between KSR Bengaluru and Nagercoil and Mangalore Central – Coimbatore will be permanently augmented by one AC 3-tier coach and AC Chair Car coach as detailed below.

A release from Salem Railway Division said thatTrain No.17235 KSR Bengaluru – Nagercoil Junction Daily Express Train and Train No.17236 Nagercoil Junction – KSR Bengaluru Daily Express Train will be permanently augmented by one AC 3-tier Coach from February 2 and February 3 respectively. The revised composition after permanent augmentation is AC 2-tier –2,AC 3-tier –5, Sleeper Class –10, General Second Class –3and luggage-cum-brake van –2coaches.

Train No.22609 Mangalore Central – Coimbatore Junction Daily Express Train and Train No.22610 Coimbatore Junction – Mangalore Central Daily Express Train will be permanently augmented by one AC Chair Car with effect from February 3 and February 4 respectively. The revised composition after permanent augmentation isAC Chair Car –2, Second Class Chair Car –4, General Second Class –14and luggage-cum-brake van –2coaches, the release added.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 2, 2022 6:12:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/additional-ac-coach-added-to-two-pairs-of-trains-permanently/article38365120.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY