Additional A/C coach added to Coimbatore – Nagercoil – Coimbatore trains permanently
The railway will augment the Coimbatore Junction – Nagercoil Junction – Coimbatore Junction Daily Express with one AC 3-tier coach permanently.
A release from Salem Railway Division said that Train No.22668 Coimbatore Junction - Nagercoil Junction Daily Express Train, leaving Coimbatore Junction at 7.30 p.m., will be permanently augmented by one AC 3-tier coach with effect from March 10. Likewise, Train No.22667 Nagercoil Junction – Coimbatore Junction Daily Express Train, leaving Nagercoil Jn. at 9.45 p.m., will be permanently augmented by one AC 3-tier coach with effect from March 11, the release added.
