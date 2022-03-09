Coimbatore

Additional A/C coach added to Coimbatore – Nagercoil – Coimbatore trains permanently

The railway will augment the Coimbatore Junction – Nagercoil Junction – Coimbatore Junction Daily Express with one AC 3-tier coach permanently.

A release from Salem Railway Division said that Train No.22668 Coimbatore Junction - Nagercoil Junction Daily Express Train, leaving Coimbatore Junction at 7.30 p.m., will be permanently augmented by one AC 3-tier coach with effect from March 10. Likewise, Train No.22667 Nagercoil Junction – Coimbatore Junction Daily Express Train, leaving Nagercoil Jn. at 9.45 p.m., will be permanently augmented by one AC 3-tier coach with effect from March 11, the release added.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 9, 2022 5:56:33 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/additional-ac-coach-added-to-coimbatore-nagercoil-coimbatore-trains-permanently/article65207108.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY