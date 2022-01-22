Coimbatore

Additional AC-3 tier coach added to three pairs of trains permanently

The following train services operated between Mysore and Mayiladuthurai, Mysore and Tuticorin and Yesvantpur – Kochuveli (via Dharmapuri, Salem, Erode) will be permanently augmented by one AC 3-tier coach as detailed below.

A release from Salem Railway Junction said that Train No.16232 Mysore – Mayiladuthurai Daily Express Train and Train No.16236 Mysore – Tuticorin Daily Express Train will have the additional coach from January 22 while Train No.16231 Mayiladuthurai – Mysore Daily Express Train, Train No.16235 Tuticorin – Mysore Daily Express Train and Train No.12257 Yesvantpur – Kochuveli Tri-Weekly Garib Rath Express Train will have the additional coach from January 23.

Train No.12258 Kochuveli – Yesvantpur Tri-Weekly Garib Rath Express Train will be permanently augmented by one AC 3-tier coach with effect from January 24, the release added.


