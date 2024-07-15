Additional 901 students across eight schools brought under the breakfast scheme in Dharmapuri

The Chief Minister’s breakfast scheme was expanded to include an additional 901 students in eight government-aided rural schools in Dharmapuri district on Monday.

District Collector K. Shanthi launched the expanded breakfast programme at St. Mary’s government-aided elementary school in P. Pallipatty in Paapireddipatty panchayat union.

Till now, the scheme covered a total of 52,462 students in 1,124 schools here.

On Monday, with the inclusion of an additional eight government aided rural schools with 901 students, the scheme is set to cater to 53,363 students spread across 1132 schools in the district.

