GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Additional 901 students across eight schools brought under the breakfast scheme in Dharmapuri

Updated - July 15, 2024 08:07 pm IST

Published - July 15, 2024 07:57 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

The Chief Minister’s breakfast scheme was expanded to include an additional 901 students in eight government-aided rural schools in Dharmapuri district on Monday.

District Collector K. Shanthi launched the expanded breakfast programme at St. Mary’s government-aided elementary school in P. Pallipatty in Paapireddipatty panchayat union.

Till now, the scheme covered a total of 52,462 students in 1,124 schools here.

On Monday, with the inclusion of an additional eight government aided rural schools with 901 students, the scheme is set to cater to 53,363 students spread across 1132 schools in the district.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.