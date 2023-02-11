ADVERTISEMENT

Additional 1,100 ballot units to be used for Erode (East) byelection: District Collector

February 11, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

District Election Officer and Collector H. Krishnanunni inspecting the first level checking of electronic voting machines for the bypoll to Erode (East) Assembly constituency, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Erode District Collector H Krishnanunni has said that for the Erode (East) byelection, 1,100 ballot units would be used additionally as 77 candidates are in the fray on Saturday.

As the first level of verification, the Collector inspected the additional ballot units to be used in byelection in front of recognised representatives of political parties.

Speaking to the reporters, the Collector said that the byelection would be conducted on February 27 and that the filing of nominations started on January 31, and ended on February 7. On February 8, the nominations were scrutinised, and the final candidate list was released on Friday. After polling on February 27, the EVMs would be sent to the Erode Engineering College, and the counting of votes would be held on March 2. Officials are engaged in preparing the additional ballot units for the byelection. As 77 candidates are contesting, additional ballot units are to be used. The Collector added that 286 ballot units, 286 control units, and 310 VVPAT had already been handed over to the officials, for a total of 238 polling booths.

Stating that five additional ballot units are needed for each booth, the Collector said that a total of 1,100 additional ballot units would be allocated for the byelection. Every pooling booth would get five ballot units and one control unit. .

