ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Trisha warns of action, ex-AIADMK functionary apologises

February 20, 2024 09:26 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - Salem

Ms. Trisha expressed disgust over the issue

The Hindu Bureau

Former AIADMK member apologizes to actor Trisha for demeaning remarks, claiming misinterpretation, after expulsion for revealing party secrets. File.

Former AIADMK functionary A.V. Raju on Tuesday apologised for certain demeaning remarks made by him against actor Trisha, soon after she warned of severe action. He claimed his remarks were misinterpreted.

On Sunday, after he was expelled from the AIADMK, the former district level functionary had claimed to journalists that the party’s MLAs were entertained by film actors at a resort in Koovathur where they stayed following a rebellion by then Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam. He dragged Ms. Trisha’s name as well during the interaction with journalists.

ALSO READ
Trisha on Mansoor Ali Khan: ‘I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him’

This led to an outrage among sections of the film fraternity. On Tuesday, Ms. Trisha expressed disgust over the issue. “It’s disgusting to repeatedly see low lives and despicable human beings who will stoop down to any level to gain attention. Rest assured, necessary and severe action will be taken. Anything that needs to be said and done henceforth will be from my legal department,” she said in a social media post.

The former AIADMK functionary then claimed that he had only narrated what former MLA G. Venkatachalam had told him and claimed his remarks were misinterpreted. In a video message on social media, he said, “If my comments had in any way caused hurt, I express my apology to Ms.Trisha and directors Cheran and R.K. Selvamani.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Salem / Tamil Nadu

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US