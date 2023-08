August 12, 2023 07:31 am | Updated 07:31 am IST - COIMBATORE

Actor Sathyaraj’s mother Nathambal Kalingarayar, 94, died of old age in Coimbatore on Friday, August 11, 2023.

She is survived by her actor son and daughters Kalpana Manradiar and Rupa Senadhipathi. Mr. Sathyaraj cancelled his shoot schedule in Hyderabad and rushed to Coimbatore.

