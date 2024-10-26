ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Sathyaraj releases song encapsulating city’s culture, for ‘Coimbatore Vizha’

Published - October 26, 2024 07:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

‘Rhythm of Coimbatore’, a song encapsulating the spirit and pride of the city’s unique culture and energy was launched on Saturday by actor Sathyaraj, amid an enthusiastic gathering at Prozone Mall in the city.

The launch event for the song meant for 17th edition of Coimbatore Vizha was graced by District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, Commissioner of Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan, and Commissioner of City Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabakaran

The musical tribute is produced by Swetha Raghul from Groove Gami.

The launch event was followed by a Diwali DJ party. Coimbatore Vizha’s 17th Edition Chair Arun Senthilnathan, and Co-Chairs Saumya Gayathri and Saritha Lakshmi, also took part.

