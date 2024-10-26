GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Actor Sathyaraj releases song encapsulating city’s culture, for ‘Coimbatore Vizha’

Published - October 26, 2024 07:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

‘Rhythm of Coimbatore’, a song encapsulating the spirit and pride of the city’s unique culture and energy was launched on Saturday by actor Sathyaraj, amid an enthusiastic gathering at Prozone Mall in the city.

The launch event for the song meant for 17th edition of Coimbatore Vizha was graced by District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, Commissioner of Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan, and Commissioner of City Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabakaran

The musical tribute is produced by Swetha Raghul from Groove Gami.

The launch event was followed by a Diwali DJ party. Coimbatore Vizha’s 17th Edition Chair Arun Senthilnathan, and Co-Chairs Saumya Gayathri and Saritha Lakshmi, also took part.

Published - October 26, 2024 07:37 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.