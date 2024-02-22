ADVERTISEMENT

Actor gifts garlic to newlyweds in Salem

February 22, 2024 08:04 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Film actor Benjamin gifted garlic to a newlywed couple in Salem on Thursday as a sign of protest against rising garlic prices.

Urging the State and Union governments to reduce the price of garlic, which crossed ₹400 per kg, actor Benjamin, who attended a marriage at Ammapet, garlanded the couple with garlic and also gifted them a kilogram of garlic. Mr. Benjamin also condemned the derogatory comments of a former AIADMK functionary against actor Trisha. “It is not acceptable to comment about an actor like this,” Mr. Benjamin added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US