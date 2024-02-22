Actor gifts garlic to newlyweds in Salem

February 22, 2024 08:04 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - Salem

Film actor Benjamin gifted garlic to a newlywed couple in Salem on Thursday as a sign of protest against rising garlic prices.

Urging the State and Union governments to reduce the price of garlic, which crossed ₹400 per kg, actor Benjamin, who attended a marriage at Ammapet, garlanded the couple with garlic and also gifted them a kilogram of garlic. Mr. Benjamin also condemned the derogatory comments of a former AIADMK functionary against actor Trisha. “It is not acceptable to comment about an actor like this,” Mr. Benjamin added.