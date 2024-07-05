GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Actor-filmmaker Parthiban lodges complaint against Coimbatore-based VFX firm

Published - July 05, 2024 08:47 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Race Course police have booked a case against the proprietor of Coimbatore-based M/s Real Works Studio V. Sivaprasad, based on a complaint lodged by actor-filmmaker R. Parthiban that the former had not completed VFX work as agreed upon.

The accused, as supervisor for VFX work for the complainant’s movie named Teenz, had promised to complete the task by February, 2024, for ₹68,54,400. Last October, the complainant had paid ₹ 42 lakh to the accused. However, the accused had completed only one-fourth of the work even after two months of grace time.

Last month, the accused had sent a mail to Mr. Parthiban asking the latter to pay ₹ 88,38,120 for VFX work. Unwilling to agree with the demand, Mr. Parthiban had lodged the complaint.

The police registered the complaint under IPC sections 406 (Criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating).

